Former WWE Champion Big E has been a fan favorite for years but he’s at least open to the possibility of a heel turn.

“We’ll see,” Big E told Adam Glyn. “I miss it a little bit. But I don’t know, I’m enjoying being a babyface right now.”

Big E was the face of WWE RAW at the end of last year, but things quickly changed for him after the calendar flipped to 2022.

E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 pay-per-view. A short time later, he was moved to the SmackDown roster where he’s primarily been working tag team matches with Kofi Kingston. E currently is not scheduled to have a match at WrestleMania 38.

“Patience. Gotta be patient,” Big E said while discussing the key to his longevity in WWE. “Mentally, it’s – yeah. You gotta deal with the ups and downs. A lot of ups and downs in our business. So, just gotta be able to ride the wave.”

Big E was first called up to WWE’s main roster in 2012. He played the role of an enforcer for Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee. E recalled an embarrassing moment for him during that run. It happened on the RAW after WrestleMania 29 when Dolph Ziggler cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio.

“The night that Dolph won the world title, when I was wildly just swinging my arms I ended up clocking AJ in her chest,” Big E recalled. “She was fine, thankfully. But I was just wildly swinging my arms and I thought I knocked her out, but she was fine.”

