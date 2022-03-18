On March 11, 2022, former WWE Champion, Big E, broke his neck when teaming up with his long-time New Day partner, Kofi Kingston, in a tag team match against Sheamus & Ridge Holland on SmackDown.

The incident occurred during the latter stages of the contest and took place outside of the ring. Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to 2021 Men’s Money in the Bank contract winner, however, Big E inadvertently landed on his head. The camera’s panned away from the ringside area, but after the bout, videos and images flooded social media showing the Superstar being stretchered out of the arena.

Today, in comical fashion, the six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion shared a video, singing deeply into his toothbrush, wearing his neck brace, stating that he’d broken his neck.

He captioned the post “I be bored y’all.” It displayed Big E’s sense of humor and loveable outlandish personality.

I be bored y’all. pic.twitter.com/06B7I5O7ts — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 18, 2022

The day after the accident, Big E updated fans and provide further details about his injury. He confirmed that his C1 and c6 vertebrae were fractured, but he did not require any surgery and that there was no damage to his spinal cord or ligaments.

On March 17, he posted another video, this time walking around his neighborhood after being released from the hospital, showing positive signs in regards to his recovery.

“I’m just here to provide a brief life update,” Big E said. “Right now I’m walking around my neighborhood. It’s about 80 degrees, not a cloud in the sky. I’m wearing this match Street Fighter-inspired fit. And life is good. I’ve got breath in my lungs. It’s a beautiful day, I’ve got my little taco meat out, a little chest hair, that’s what I call my little taco meat. So that’s my life. That’s what’s going on in my life. My neck might be broken, but my heart is still there I think. Yeah, it’s still in there.”

