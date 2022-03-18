AEW’s Billy Gunn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Sean Waltman’s return to wrestling.

Gunn revealed that his former D-Generation X partner actually injured himself. According to Gunn, X-Pac tore his bicep in his return match.

“I just heard that and I just reached out to him,” he said. “The first match back he tore his bicep. So, hey, welcome back.”

Waltman competed at the GCW Welcome To The Heartbreak event, for his first match in four years. He teamed up with AEW star Joey Janela, defeating The Major Players (Matt Cardona and Brian Myers). However, Billy Gunn has now claimed that the veteran picked up an injury there.

After that match, Waltman had taken to the microphone to claim that it was his final match. However, this led to Janela turning on him, hitting a superkick. X-Pac followed that up by issuing a challenge at GCW’s The Coldest Winter show.

The Hall Of Famer is expected to face Janela during WrestleMania weekend at Game Changer Wrestling’s Spring Break 6. This injury news may cast some doubt over that, but Waltman has yet to officially confirm any issues.

Elsewhere in the interview, Billy Gunn was asked about the possibility of Triple H joining AEW since his status with WWE seems to be up in the air. The Game is in an interesting spot, with the NXT rebrand taking place without him. Triple H has been taking time away from that role following his recent cardiac event, with Shawn Michaels stepping in.

However, despite Triple H taking a backseat within WWE, Billy Gunn doesn’t expect him to be around in AEW, “I’m going to say no to that. I’m going to say no that, and leave it there.”

It is currently unknown when/if the multi-time World Champion will be stepping back into his role with NXT.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the h/t.

Powered by RedCircle

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]