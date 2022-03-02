During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the recent comments by Keith Lee about his promo skills. The AEW star admitted some people in WWE had an issue with the way he spoke. Booker T believes that the Limitless One is a good speaker.

“Keith Lee was a guy that was very different,” he said. “Especially a big guy playing that beastly role, but he seemed more like a guy that could sing opera, a guy that was very, very intelligent. He always spoke very well, he didn’t speak any broken English or anything like that like you would normally see from a brother from the hood. Kind of like myself. He was always on top of his game. He thought people may have looked at him a certain way because of that.”

However, while Booker T felt Keith was a good talker, he did have one problem with his promos. The two-time Hall Of Famer felt that it was hard to separate the talker from the monster. Despite that, he is unsure if anyone looked at Lee differently in WWE.

“Keith Lee was different, as far as cutting a promo, and then in the ring, he was this guy that you’re supposed to look at like he was a monster. It is hard to separate the two. Say, for instance, seeing Keith Lee mad and still talking like that. It’s not going to appeal to you. As opposed to a big guy like that being ticked off and really letting you know, ‘bro, you’re about to get hurt.’

“It’s almost like me talking as King Booker and then something would tick me off and I would be talking like Booker T. That’s what I mean. It just didn’t give me that raw feel that Keith Lee was going to go out there and rip somebody like a ragdoll from listening to him cut a promo. I understand, I get it. But I don’t know about the locker room, or if guys looked at him differently, or anything like that.”

Booekr T then went on to speak about a change he would personally make for Keith Lee, changing up his cadence a little bit. Noting it doesn’t have to be all the time, but it could make people believe more.

“I would think from an entertainer’s perspective, as a wrestler’s perspective, if I was directing him, I would say, ‘hey man, I’m going to need you to get a little bit more dirt on you. Especially when you’re going to go out there and whoop somebody’s ass. I need you to talk like you’re actually going to do it.’ You know what I mean? Maybe change your cadence up a little,” he suggested. “You may talk like this idea at times. But at times you might want to, like I did, change it up a little bit.”

