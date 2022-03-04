During the recent Hall Of Fame podcast episode, Booker T gave his thoughts on the reports of Vince McMahon competing at WrestleMania 38. It has been speculated that the WWE Chairman will be battling Pat McAfee in April, which is still possible.

Booker believes if that happens, it should be inspiring towards other men.

“If Vince were to lace ‘em up and get back into the ring at, what, 76? It would definitely be something that men should be inspired seeing, honestly,” he said. “I say it all the time, ‘how are you going to tell a man you can’t do it no more?’ How’re you going to tell a man, ‘you’re just too damn old, just stay at the house and never come out?’

“You know, Bullet Bob Armstrong set an example. Not just to his boys but to the world as far as, ‘don’t quit, man. Don’t quit, you go all the way. You ride it all the way to the end.’ I can respect that, I can respect Vince. If he was to be thinking about going out and having a match, I can respect that too.”

Booker T believes that if anybody was going to wrestle at this age, it would be Vince McMahon. The Hall Of Famer feels that Vince does everything differently and has no off button.

“What I was thinking was, if anybody can do this and go out and have a match at 76 and do it well, it’s going to be Vince McMahon. The reason I say that is because Vince McMahon — I have been watching Vince for quite some time. Just the way he does things, he does it differently than any man I have ever seen. It’s like he has no off button,” Booker claimed. “He’s always trying to figure out, ‘how can I keep this thing going for another 100 years if I possibly can?’ That’s just the way his mind works, I think.”

Booker T then went on to talk about Vince McMahon’s training regime, and how he hits the gym late at night. He joked that the WWE Chairman has beaten his own trainer down with his routine.

“I’ve gotten to the hotel, late at 12, midnight, 1 o’clock. And I would see Vince McMahon’s trainer waiting on him in the lobby. I am wondering, ‘is he waiting on him to come in, or is he waiting for him to leave?’ And 100 times, out of 100 times, he has been waiting on Vince to leave to go to the gym,” he said. “Now mind you, this trainer, he’s beaten up now.

“Vince has beaten down his trainer. To the point where he might have to get another one in the next few years. Because this guy is probably wondering, ‘what the hell have I gotten myself into? I thought this was going to be an easy gig, and I have found myself wondering what the hell is going on.’ So if anybody can pull it off, man, it is going to be Vince. Me personally, I’d love to see it.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc.

