On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about some of the news swirling around WWE on the Road to WrestleMania. Bischoff opened the show giving his opinion on the news of Cesaro leaving WWE and why he believes AEW might be too crowded for the Swiss Superman.

Eric Bischoff also spoke about the recent rumors that Vince McMahon will be wrestling Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. At 76-years-old, Vince McMahon hasn’t wrestled a match since 2012 against CM Punk. Bischoff revealed his reaction to the news that McMahon is going to wrestle for the first time in 10 years.

“That’s awesome,” Bischoff said. “I think it’s awesome. It’s crazy, but it’s awesome.”

One match that has been made official for WrestleMania 38 is YouTube star Logan Paul teaming up with The Miz to face Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. With the major following on social media that Paul has, Eric Bischoff revealed why he believes Logan Paul wrestling at WrestleMania is a good move for the WWE.

“Logan is entertaining as hell,” Bischoff said. “His brother, he’s a legit boxer, he’s working on it, he’s taking it seriously. I think Logan was in it for the money and the entertainment, which there’s nothing wrong with that. If I could get away with it, I’d do it too. Logan is an entertainer. It makes sense.

“If he’s going at it to have a great time and to be entertaining, he’s going to be surrounded by talent that can camouflage his lack of abilities in the ring and make him look better than he really is. And it will be fun, and entertaining, and get the word out to people that might not otherwise be interested in WrestleMania. It makes all the sense in the world. Please don’t anybody take it too seriously, please don’t rate the match, just ask yourself if you had fun watching it. If you had fun, then it was a great idea.”

