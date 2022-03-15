During the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker spoke about Brock Lesnar and how he ended the World Title runs of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Bobby Lashley.

“I mean, I am not going to look at it as a black issue as far as Brock Lesnar beating the guy. Because he was the champion he just so happened to be black. There again, I say Brock Lesnar has beaten all the white champions too,” Booker T pointed out. “So let’s take that and put it to the side a second. Let’s book the match with Kofi and Brock Lesnar. How do you see that playing out?

“Let’s just say, for instance, Francis Ngannou and Dustin Poirier, that’s what we’ve got here pretty much. How do you see that fight playing out? So I don’t see a controversy there, I am trying to see it from a realistic perspective. The way Big E lost it, I didn’t see any harm in the way Big E lost it.”

Booker T then discussed the match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar specifically. He thinks that from a realistic perspective, this is the way that things were going.

“I am not against the booking of the way it was booked with Kofi Kingston. Because I am not one of these guys, ‘well it’s like a movie, it’s like a superhero.’ I am not thinking that way, I am thinking from a realistic perspective,” he said. “And if I look at it from a realistic perspective, what would have happened? Could we have done it differently? Yes, we could have, but it would have been close.”

