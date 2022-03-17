During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the impact Scott Hall and Kevin Nash had on the business. Booker stated that they would also never get in trouble, simply because they were top-tier talents.

“Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, when those guys came into WCW, I always say how much I learned from those guys. How much I learned from guys like Kevin and Scott,” he said. “Those guys changed the business in so many ways. I always looked at those guys, I wouldn’t say they got in trouble, they did a whole lot of stuff to get in trouble.

“But they just never got in trouble. I always say it, when you’re talent, it pretty much trumps a whole lot. When you’re putting behinds in the seats, it trumps a whole lot. You can get away with a whole lot more than one of the guys that’s just on the card.”

At the time, WCW was thriving, getting to perform in front of huge audiences. Booker T made it clear that Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were a huge part of that. Obviously, this came from their decision to join the company, creating the nWo.

“We were performing in front of 10, 15, 20, 30, 40,000 people a week. No, let’s move that up, 20, 30, 40,000 to 50,000 a week. That’s the way the houses were back then,” he claimed. “That 83 weeks that Eric Bischoff talks about was the most awesome, freaking 83 weeks a professional wrestler could have ever been a part of, man. I am telling you, those guys were a huge part of making that happen, seriously. No, not a huge part, the main objective as far as making that happen.”

There have been some suggestions amongst fans about the possibility of WWE honoring Hall at WrestleMania. A Scott Hall Memorial ladder match has been discussed on social media and that’s something that Booker T likes the sound of, but it would be hard for the talent to live up to it.

“That does have a nice ring to it. The thing is man, that’s just big shoes to fill, though. That’s big shoes to fill, man. Every time those guys gotta go out there and lay it on the line. They’re going to have to literally lay it all on the line,” he said. “I’m talking about leaving everything on the middle of that squared circle. To have to do that, me personally, I would not want to be in that position.”

