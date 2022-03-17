Brian Cage’s last televised match in AEW happened last October but the company apparently still has plans for him.

AEW picked up the option year on Cage’s contract, according to a report last month. However, he says he’s still unsure what the future holds for him in the company.

“All I can say, I guess, is there is a plan and I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there,” Cage told the Going Broadway Podcast. “So I guess we’ll wait and see.”

Brian Cage debuted for AEW in the Casino Ladder Match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2020. He says there are many individuals in the company who he wants to have matches with and he’s pitching ideas for future storylines for himself.

“One of the big reasons I wanted to go to AEW was – and there’s multiple – but one of the big reasons was just as far as like, you know, someone who loves wrestling and wants to be able to perform and you know, be like an artist,” Cage explained. “You want to go out there and create some magic because there were so many amazing matches and so many amazing first-time matches in AEW. And you know, and that, a lot of those matches too, that I wanted I haven’t had. Like there’s still quite a few of them and that’s before they’ve added umpteenth more people on the roster.

“So I mean having more people to work definitely is the problem to be able to get, you know spots and opportunities with said people. Because yeah, there’s a plethora of guys I’d like to work with. With that being said, yeah, I pitched different ideas. I know there was a couple of ideas that changed up towards the end, but yeah, I have, I’ve come up with a couple of different ideas and I know we’ve had, they’re different, you know, creative ideas that some, some are more detailed than others but, but I guess all I’ll say is it’s all supposed to culminate to this plan that’s underway.”

Brian Cage says he had “two great offers” from other companies before he chose to sign with AEW in 2020 and even drew some interest from WWE.

“IMPACT still wanted me,” Cage recalled. “Ring of Honor made a really great offer to me. AEW reached out to me. There was small talk with New Japan and WWE, but nothing of seriousness and even then, I wasn’t, know people, like knowing all my history with WWE. But I’m not answering to them or like, ‘Oh I’m never working for them again’ kind of attitude, but also I told myself I’d never ask them for a job ever in my life.

“So like, I wasn’t going to reach out to them and say, ‘Hey’. I’m like, they don’t want me. It’s fine. I’m doing fine without them so I didn’t want to, you know, almost like, begging for a job. But, and that was, that was one thing too also. I felt like that if I was to stay with IMPACT or if I went to ROH or you know, whatever, even New Japan even to some degree, I felt like my stock would’ve basically raised the same.

“Like, so for instance, if I went to any of those places and I re-sign with someone the following year, I don’t feel like my value, as far as what I could, you know, get price-wise, would have gone up that much. Whereas I was like, ‘If I go to AEW, it would get more eyes on me and that would be okay, that my value would increase, you know what I mean, the following year’. So that was another thing that played a role into it.”

