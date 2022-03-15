In an interview with TV Insider, former WWE creative writer and executive producer of The Rock’s TV series Young Rock, Brian Gewirtz, gave his thoughts on the pro wrestling creative process these days. The big thing according to Gewirtz; everything is always changing.

“Things change in a flash,” Gewirtz said. “Even when I was there, the process went through so many different changes. It was basically get with the talent, put something together, make it to television, and we’ll see how the audience reacts and talk about it afterward. Then as the company became publicly traded there were a lot more eyes on it. It can be a good thing for a showrunner like Vince McMahon. You know what you’re going to get when the show is on the air.

“But you can also stifle the creativity a little bit in the wrestling business, which is known for more of the off-the-cuff promo skills like Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper. The idea of the writer in that era would be laughed at out of the building. I can’t speak to how it exactly works nowadays, but I think it’s a nice mixture where certain talents have gained the trust and leeway with promos while others go through a process. As far as I know in AEW, none of that exists. Great. I think it’s super cool to have as many options as possible.”

Gewirtz was later asked about The Rock and the potential of an in-ring return in the near future.

The Rock hasn’t wrestled for WWE since WrestleMania 29 in 2013, although it is rumored WWE wants him for a match with Roman Reigns at a future WrestleMania. If he is returning, Gewirtz isn’t aware and pointed out all the factors that would go into a return to wrestling for The Rock.

“I sometimes learn of Dwayne’s wrestling aspirations the way everyone else does: through his social media posts,” Gewirtz said. “There are so many factors that go into Dwayne’s appearance in terms of a WWE ring. Between his movie schedule and health. Infamously at WrestleMania against John Cena, it resulted in some pretty horrific injuries that required surgery and the delaying of the Hercules movie at the time.

“I also know this is a passion and business he was born into and born with. That never truly goes away. I don’t know if you’ve seen the guy lately, but he is in pretty good shape. I think he could probably do it if push came to shove. I think it comes down to what he wants to do and when. It comes down to what Dwayne wants to do. I’m sure WWE would be more than happy to have him.”

