In an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar let the world know two things.

First and foremost, the long-time wrestling and UFC star is not afraid of dying in the slightest, though he would be disappointed for his children that he wasn’t around.

Second, Brock Lesnar has lived a complete life, according to the twelve-time world champion.

“I’m not even afraid of dying,” Lesnar said. “I’ve lived a complete life. I’m not scared to die. I would be disappointed for my children, but no. Not even death.”

Despite not fearing death, there is one thing that once did spook Brock Lesnar; a bull moose. Lesnar revealed that an encounter with a moose last year did fluster him for a brief moment of time. Fortunately for Lesnar, he quickly regained his composure, shot the moose, and went on to eat it.

“Last fall I did get a little spooked by a bull moose,” Lesnar admitted. “I got charged a little bit in the bush by a bull moose. For a second, I got a little flustered. I got a little flustered but then I contained myself and I shot him. Yes, moose meat is the best.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Michael Kay Show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]