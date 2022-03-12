A new tag team match has been announced for the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage that Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will team up again on Wednesday’s Dynamite, with William Regal back in their corner. They will go up against Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta, who will have Danhausen and Orange Cassidy in their corner.

Moxley defeated Danielson at last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, but they then formed an alliance thanks to a debuting Regal. This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Moxley and Danielson defeat JD Drake and Anthony Henry in tag team action.

Stay tuned for more on next Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will defend against Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage

