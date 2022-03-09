Carmella and Corey Graves were recent guests on Rasslin‘ where they promoted their YouTube show. The engaged WWE couple revealed which wrestlers they had crushes on when they were growing up. For Carmela, it was two members of The Kliq.

“I’ll tell you who mine was. Mine was 1-2-3 Kid,” she said. “If you want me to be 1000 percent honest, I loved the 1-2-3 Kid. Then when I was a little bit older, obviously Razor Ramon, like are you kidding me? My dad actually wrestled him in his debut match, and I love Razor Ramon. But, if I am being 1000 percent honest, the first time I saw 1-2-3 Kid, I was like, ‘oh, he’s so cool.’”

Meanwhile, when it comes to the Monday Night Raw commentator, he grew up an ECW fan. For him, two members of the extreme roster were what caught his eye.

“I got really into ECW when I was growing up,” he said. “I think like Beulah McGillicutty, and Francine. Because they weren’t like the glitz and glamor, it was kind like, these chicks are kind of hardcore. I was really into that, I think they’d have to be the first off the top of my head.”

Carmella then spoke about wrestling fans claiming that she is someone that people look up to. For her, it’s a situation that doesn’t get old, and is more important than any titles or storylines.

“It’s so crazy, and it never, ever gets old,” she claimed. “If someone comes up to me and they’re almost in tears and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, you helped me through this hard time in my life,’ or, ‘because of you now I know how to stand up for myself,’ or, ‘because of you I am confident.’ That’s what it’s all about.

“Like, is it great to be champion, and be in all these high profile stories, and be on TV with the glitz and the glamor? Sure, that’s all well and fine. But what ultimately matters at the end of the day is having a voice to be able show the young girls that they can do whatever it is they want. As cheesy as that sounds, it’s so true, and I am just so grateful that I am given this opportunity.”

Carmella then went on to discuss this situation in more detail. She admitted that there are times when she has to remind herself that there is always a bigger picture to things.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself, ‘oh my gosh, there’s a much bigger picture than just being in a big story.’ There’s so much more to this job,” she said. “I truly am so grateful for that.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rasslin’ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]