Wherever Cesaro resurfaces in pro wrestling, it appears he may not be using his real name, Claudio Castagnoli, as many expected.

Earlier this week, the former WWE star filed to trademark the name CSRO, a play on his WWE ring name, for merchandise, coffee products, and pro-wrestling use.

The trademark indicates that CSRO will be the name Cesaro uses going forward after he and WWE were unable to come to terms on a new deal a month ago, making the former WWE United States Champion a free agent.

There has been no word on where Cesaro will be seen next, although AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan did praise Cesaro in a conference call prior to AEW Revolution earlier this month.

Prior to his eleven-year run in WWE, Cesaro had worked as Claudio Castagnoli for promotions such as CHIKARA, Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and while wrestling in Europe. He originally worked as Antonio Cesaro when joining WWE before later shortening the name.

As noted, it was expected Cesaro would transition back to using his previous ring name, much like former WWE stars Brodie Lee and Jon Moxley did upon leaving the promotion. The former WWE star has made no statement since his departure, and the CSRO trademark represents the first real sign of his future plans post WWE run.

