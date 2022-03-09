Chavo Guerrero recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about whether The Rock is going to run for President, the running story on Young Rock.

Chavo works on Young Rock helping to produce the wrestling sequences, similar to his role with Netflix’s GLOW, but he is not sure if a Presidential run is what The Rock is thinking about right now.

“Well, if I was going to run for President, and I had the avenue to make my own show about me possibly running for President, that’s a great way to do it. Who knows? I don’t really think he’s even thinking that far ahead,” he said. “But probably in the back of his mind. I’d vote for Rock, he’d be great. I would love to see him debate, that would be amazing.”

Guerrero then confirmed he is working on another project with The Rock’s production company and explained what his relationship with him is like. Chavo made it clear he is there for the People’s Champion for whatever he needs.

“I am working with Seven Bucks Production, his production company on a different project that we partnered up on. Hopefully, that gets up off the ground pretty soon, but we just sold that show. You know, I am his boy, so whatever he needs,” Chavo said. “If he needs me to work for the XFL, I’ll work on the XFL, if he needs me to work on the Young Rock, I’m there. Hell, if he needs me to drink ZOA, I am his guy.”

When it comes to the wrestling world and Chavo Guerrero, right now he is keeping options open. He admitted to being happy working for either WWE or AEW at some point.

“I keep it open. I have been the one to close some doors before with the Guerrero attitude, the Guerrero rebal-ism if you want to call it. That we all inherited from my dad, Chavo Sr,” he claimed. “But, I have kind of learned from that. I am just keeping everything open and it’s totally fine. I am open to work with AEW, I am open to work with WWE. Whatever, it is great. I am still the wrestling guy in Hollywood, so I’ve got other projects coming on there.”

Chavo Guerrero did talk about the benefit his relationship with The Rock brings to a company. This is due to him being able to put words in for talent, noting that a member of the AEW roster will be appearing in Young Rock season two.

“It’s only beneficial to whatever company I end up at because the projects that I am working on are usually all wrestling projects. So I have the ability when they start casting, whatever organization I am working for, get their guys looked at. It’s a no-brainer,” he added. “In fact, I don’t want to say who it is, because I don’t think I can talk about it yet. But for Young Rock season two, I helped cast a guy from AEW on it. I won’t say a name yet, but he played a great part and he was awesome. But that was a great working relationship, because I was like, ‘oh AEW, perfect.’ It works great.”

