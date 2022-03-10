Chavo Guerrero recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the rift between Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff. The two men, who have been compared to each other, have taken plenty of public shots at one another.

“You know, that’s the wrestling business,” Chavo said on Eric and Tony falling out. “Eric has his way of doing things, and he’s outspoken, he doesn’t pull punches. I think when you’re that level, you’re not going to pull a lot of punches. But, at the same time, you’re going to be respected. You may not be liked, they may not agree with you, but they’re going to respect you.

“You see Eric still goes back to WWE every now and then, he was the head of Raw or SmackDown or whatever he was. So you’ve got respect in there because he’s been places. If you listen to Eric talk, man, the guy is so knowledgeable about the way analytics work.”

Chavo Guerrero admitted that he did get a WCW vibe during his time with AEW, down to how many wrestlers were backstage. However, he noted that the company does have a lot of shows to work on at one time.

“It felt a little WCW-esque, a lot of wrestlers there. But they have a lot of shows, they have a lot of content to fill,” he said. “Then they added a third show, they have the Dark show, they have Rampage, I can’t even name them, there’s a bunch of them. There’s definitely spots for a lot of the guys, for sure. I felt that there were a lot of people there, but I didn’t even want to analyze that, that was above my paygrade.”

It was recently revealed that Guerrero is no longer part of the AEW roster. However, that does not mean he has spoken with any other company. Hausman pressed the former Cruiserweight Champion about whether he had been in touch with WWE since AEW removed him from their website.

“I haven’t yet actually, this was such news to me with AEW. Now being back in the States, I was in Australia for five months filming the Young Rock season two. So, just getting back here right now, so I kind of haven’t talked to anybody. I have only been home, I don’t think it’s been two weeks yet,” he said. “So, I need a little time to decompress, but I am open, I am open for sure. I like what’s going on with WWE, and wrestling, wrestling in general. I am always a wrestling fan.”

