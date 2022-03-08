CM Punk called back to his days in Ring of Honor for his entrance at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view. Fans watching Revolution did hear CM Punk’s longtime entrance theme, “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour. However, it was merely a tease before MJF made his entrance.

CM Punk followed by entering the arena to AFI’s “Miseria Cantare”, a theme he used in Ring of Honor and other independent promotions early in his career. Punk’s ring gear was also a callback to his days in ROH.

While many fans who followed CM Punk during his days in Ring of Honor recognized the callbacks in his entrance at Revolution, others did not. Paul Fontaine, a staff writer for the Wrestling Observer Newsletter tweeted, “What am I missing with this Punk entrance?”

“A deep understanding of (storytelling),” Punk later replied. “A brain.”

CM Punk deleted his reply. Today, he took to Twitter again and apologized about the tweet.

“I’m sorry if I was snarky to a guy who was being s--t to other people in his replies,” Punk tweeted. “Context is everything. None of this is important. Let’s all hug and drink Shirley temples.”

Punk was admittedly emotional after the match while discussing his history with Ring of Honor.

“It was pretty important, you know?” Punk said while fighting back tears during the post-show media scrum after Revolution. “I loved ROH so much and I can’t explain how happy I am that my footage – it’s in good hands, you know? It’s just good to know that it’s in the hands of somebody who will treat it well. I literally feel like my baby is in somebody’s hands that I know will raise the child the right way and do good things with it.”

AEW President Tony Khan announced last Wednesday that he has agreed to acquire Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcasting. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Khan if there was a possibility of ROH continuing to operate as a separate promotion with their own distribution deal.

“It’s a complicated asset transfer, so I don’t want to say too much about it,” Khan responded during the media scrum Sunday night. “Where the library, past content, and future content will be disseminated is something I can’t really say right now.”

CM Punk defeated MJF in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution. Punk got an assist from Wardlow, who allowed Punk to take MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring. Punk used it to deliver the final blow before he pinned MJF.

Calling back to his ROH days, @CMPunk is walking out to his old theme, ‘Miseria Cantare’ by @AFI!#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV right now! Available on @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (Int.) pic.twitter.com/UwFXJILJfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022

I’m sorry if I was snarky to a guy who was being s--t to other people in his replies. Context is everything. None of this is important. Let’s all hug and drink Shirley temples. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 8, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]