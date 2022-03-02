Last Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, MJF broke character and told the story of his upbringing and how he was a victim of bigotry and bullying as a child.

The AEW superstar stated how CM Punk was his favorite wrestler growing up and how Punk buried his dreams of becoming a professional wrestler when he quit on professional wrestling in 2014, saying he wasn’t there for his fans when they needed him the most.

During the latest episode of Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks Podcast, Conrad Thompson revealed that the story MJF told on the mic was one he had heard directly from him the first time he met MJF. The podcast host said it was shocking to see him tell that real-life story on television and cut a babyface promo although he’s a heel.

“He told a real-life story,” Conrad said. “It was funny because I was randomly watching it with my wife this week, which is not the norm at my house. And I looked at her and said, ‘Wait, this is the real story.’ Because I had met him right before he called me turkey tits and put gum on my forehead and all that at the kickoff for AEW. I thought before that, we had a nice moment.

“Anyway, he told me this real story in real life and so now that I see it on TV and he’s legit crying tears on TV, it’s like, this is a babyface promo.”

Eric Bischoff continued to talk about the promo by MJF, talking about the realism and how this promo could ultimately garner more heat for Max. MJF and CM Punk are set to face off at this weekend’s AEW Revolution in a Dog Collar Match and Bischoff laid out what he would like to see happen with the feud following this promo.

“What a great way to get even more heat is to come out and spill your guts with a true story and to bring all that emotion, get people on your side, only to turn around and f*** em again,” Bischoff said.” That’s where my heart lies. I’m getting chill bumps, the potential either way it goes.

“I’m a huge MJF fan and he’ll be great at whatever he decides to do but man, I hope he double f***s us. I hope he takes that sympathy and has everybody in the palm of his hand and just crushes their souls and discards them. That would be amazing.”

