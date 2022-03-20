Now that Gable Steveson has won his second NCAA National Heavyweight Championship, he will soon set his focus solely on WWE. As noted in the past, Steveson signed with the company shortly after his Olympic Gold Medal win in wrestling and has begun training for sports entertainment while finishing school.

But one person wants Steveson to show up on WWE television again sooner rather than later. As seen below, WWE announcer Corey Graves congratulated Gable Steveson on his second NCAA National Heavyweight Title and then invited him to WWE RAW.

“Congratulations @GableSteveson on an untouchable amateur career. Now, let’s get that next chapter started. You busy Monday? #wweraw,” Corey tweeted.

Steveson was actually a surprise pick for the 2021 WWE Draft, being chosen by the RAW brand. He officially signed with WWE back in September 2021 with a contract that allowed him to finish up his senior year at the University of Minnesota while training for WWE.

WWE set up a remote training facility for Steveson near the University of Minnesota campus, where he works with WWE coaches when he has time outside of class. He also has access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where his brother Bobby Steveson is training under his WWE contract.

Reports from September also note that Steveson’s multi-year WWE talent contract will officially begin once he graduates college in May 2022. The idea has been that he will be a full-time performer with WWE at that time, but will also appear on WWE TV as he finishes the school year.

