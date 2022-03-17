Before joining the WWE in late 2018, Damian Priest was best known for his time in Ring of Honor as Punishment Martinez, where he was a former ROH World Television Champion.

In an appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Damian Priest was asked about the recent happenings in ROH, including them releasing all their contracted talent at the end of 2021.

“When they said they were gonna cancel contracts and take a break, honestly it comes down to the boys and the girls,” Priest said. “Like, these are friends. These are human beings. So initially it sucks and it’s heartbreaking. I was like ‘oh man.’ You know, people out of work. But then the other side kind of kicks in and it’s like ‘man, but these people are too incredible to not be successful.’ You know what I mean? Like there’s too much talent. And clearly, everybody’s okay. Everybody’s fine.”

Ring of Honor was recently purchased by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, who plans to continue running Ring of Honor as a promotion. This is good news for Damian Priest, who says it will allow ROH to continue on and not fade away.

“With the purchase, it’s good,” Priest said. “It’s going to stay alive. That’s good for the business. That’s good for everybody. And at least that legacy of Ring of Honor won’t die, you know what I mean? I think that’s always, that’s cool. And I don’t know whatever plans they have but hopefully, it just continues giving people opportunities for a platform to enjoy their lives and follow their dreams. So I’m all for it. I’m happy that things didn’t just fade away for that brand.”

