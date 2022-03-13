During a special appearance on NBC 5 Chicago, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke joined the show to answer fan questions about her WWE career. The WWE superstar became 24/7 Champion on February 22 after defeating Reggie for the belt, and has held it since. Brooke spoke about defending her championship belt in Chicago and which spot in the city she’d pick.

“I would love, love, love to defend my 24/7 Title at The Bean in Chicago,” Brooke said. “That would be amazing. Oh my God, I think that would be so fun because you could see what’s coming, right? The Bean is like a giant mirror. So you could see what’s coming all around you. So I would have my head on a swivel like this. And definitely checking myself out on The Bean and seeing if R-Truth, or Tozawa, or Tamina were running up after me, and then I would make my escape plan.”

Since the inception of the 24/7 Title, celebrities have won the belt, from musicians like Marshmello and Bad Bunny to athletes like Rob Gronkowski and Enes Kanter. When asked about which celebrity she’d like to face during her 24/7 Championship reign, Dana Brooke named Kayne West and Oprah Winfrey, for specifically different reasons.

“Since now Kanye is like, like in the midst of everything right now, I think it would be awesome to show him who is boss, that women run the world,” Brooke said. “So I would like to, you know, defend this title against, you know, ‘Ye,’ as he calls himself these days.

“Oprah. Ever since I was a young girl, I used to watch Oprah all the time. She speaks on what I speak about: women empowerment and showing that women can do everything. So it would be great, you know, if she won the 24/7 Title from me and I, you know, definitely capitalize on it and win it back from her.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NBC 5 Chicago with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts