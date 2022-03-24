One of AEW’s newest signing Danhausen was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he reflected on his debut with the company.

The former Ring Of Honor star admitted that the reaction was louder than he’d anticipated.

“I think they were surprised and shocked, much like Danhausen. A little bit, maybe, who knows? Maybe Danhausen has taken over the internet and the television now, soon. When you’re as famous as Danhausen, it’s just another day in the business,” he joked. “But, he was taken back by it, it was a little bit louder than he had initially thought it was going to be, it was quite nice. Because under the ring Danhausen was wondering, ‘will they know?’ And they did.”

Danhausen has yet to compete inside the ring for AEW, which is because he has a broken leg. He recapped how the injury took place, admitting it’s the first time he swore publicly. However, Danhausen also gave a positive look ahead, claiming they’re getting close to being fit.

“The recovery is going good, we have wonderful doctors at AEW who help Danhausen every single week. Great, his name is Josh, very nice, he’s got a mustache,” he said. “Hopefully, one day when Danhausen recovers, he can have a mustache of his own. Yes, Danhausen has a metal rod in his leg, he had broken his tibia, and fibula, with an L.

“His fellow crashed down on his leg and snapped it in two, he heard a, ‘pop pop.’ He went, ‘oh good, this is wonderful’ and he rolled to the side of the ring, I believe this was the only time Danhausen has sworn publicly. We went to the hospital, that was nice. Now we had surgery a week later I believe, and now every single week we are trying to recover it, I think we are getting pretty close, fingers crossed.”

Danhausen also addressed how people always ask when he is going to be getting into the ring. Danhausen has no plans to spoil that, but he noted it is coming sooner than later.

“Who knows, should we surprise people? Here’s the thing, people tweet at Danhausen, and they go, ‘when are you wrestling?’ As though he is going to spoil it,” he said. “So, I don’t know, maybe soon, hopefully soon. We shall wait until mustache Josh says so, the doctor. Soon though, sooner than later.

