David Arquette says he reached out to WWE during the planning for what eventually became his 2020 documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette but the company was not interested in cooperating with Arquette’s latest foray in the world of pro wrestling.

“They own everything,” Arquette told Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “I mean, I had gone to them really early on to want to do it with them before any deathmatches or anything like that. But, it didn’t work out or they weren’t really interested. Never really get it, I don’t know. It was a whole mix.”

David Arquette guest-hosted an episode of RAW in 2010. He called it a “bad experience” but added that he considers it his own fault that his appearance went poorly.

“Scream 4 was coming out, I contacted Triple H and I was like, ‘I think this could be cool,'” Arquette recalled. “I went out there and I – I don’t know. It was after Scream 4, I was just in a bad place. I was going through the divorce and I started this night, you know, pretty wild. And it was in New Orleans, I just ended up staying up all night, like, you know.

“Came in just — voice was coming and going,” Arquette continued. “I did, I really did. And I went out and I was like, I was trying to get heel heat or something that like, ‘Ah, this town, New Orleans’. But it was kind of off-script and I think I just pissed off Vince (McMahon), I’m pretty sure. I didn’t mean to. I have the utmost respect for him. But I didn’t know. Like, I didn’t, I didn’t, I wasn’t aware of – like, no one really smartened me up too much like, ‘Make sure not to do this. Stay out of’ – I don’t know. Like, I almost thought of it like, I guess I was thinking of it like it was a house show, but it was for RAW.”

Arquette went on to produce his documentary without WWE’s cooperation. It included footage from his infamous deathmatch against Nick Gage which Arquette suggested that Van Vliet not try to follow in his footsteps.

“If you get offered to do one, say no.”

