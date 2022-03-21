Doc Gallows and Rocky Romero recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the upcoming animated series, ‘The Gimmicks.’ This will be an interactive NFT based show about the wrestling world and Gallows revealed how they got involved with it in the first place.

“We met the Toonstar team, we actually met them through nZo. Then Talk ‘n Shop started taking point on the project, and we started putting it all together. There were a lot of different outlets at first that they were looking to release this thing,” he revealed. “It ended up landing with… Rocky is a resident crypto/NFT expert. But the way the world has moved, and the economy has moved, and everything has changed, this was like the best opportunity to make this thing out there and get it live.”

Doc Gallows also gave his thoughts on why it is a positive situation for people. He believes the interactive elements are what set this apart and commented on the fact that Mila Kunis’ production company is tied into the project.

“The fact that there’s a new episode dropping every week, and every Friday it’s fan interactive,” he said. “Where you can choose the career path, the next chapter so to speak. I think the interactive element is really cool. And having Mila Kunis onboard certainly does not hurt the cause for The Good Brothers and team Talk ‘n Shop.”

Rocky Romero then spoke in more detail about the NFT side of the project. He stressed that the blockchain they have chosen to use is eco-friendly, is something that they have received some criticism about.

“I know we are getting some flack of people saying NFTs are not eco-friendly and stuff like that. So, we chose a blockchain called Solana,” he revealed. “And that’s what this whole thing is built on. And that blockchain is extremely eco-friendly.”

