New Web3 animation studio Toonstar, and Mila Kunis’ Sixth Wall are creating what is expected to be a ‘South Park meets WWE’ style show, featuring former WWE stars.

The series is going to be written by, ‘The Daves,’ Dave Ihlenfeld, and David Wright, who have previously been involved with popular animated shows, Family Guy and The Simpsons. Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and nZo are all set to voice characters. NJPW’s Rocky Romero is also part of the cast.

The show will also be using never-before-seen, cutting-edge NFT interactivity. The NFTs are set to be free for people and will be mint and available from March 18 on The Gimmicks website. This is being done in an attempt to bring in new fans, and those who are, ‘crypto-curious.’

Mila Kunis spoke about what makes Toonstar different from her other NFT ventures.

“We had a lot of people come our way after Stoner Cats with ideas for NFT related animated shows. But none of them had ideas that pushed the potential of Web3 or created content as fun as Toonstar did. Or could turn around content as quickly, with their tongues as firmly in their cheeks as Toonstar does,” she said. “It allows us to experiment with what it looks like to create in and around a community, taking the tech seriously, but keeping the content fun.

“It goes along with our mission of onboarding new people into Web3. We know the NFT-curious can be afraid to jump in, but Toonstar’s ideas, tech, and content, combined the low-transaction fees and low-environmental impact of the Solana blockchain make this an easy entry point for someone to jump in on.”

Kunis also spoke about how NFTs and Web3 can make an impact on television, thinking that it can be beneficial as they allow emerging talents to have direct access to an engaging audience.

“It’s really to be determined how Web3 technology will impact traditional film and television,” she said. “Currently, I see the tech and community that comes with NFTs and Web3 allowing for the audience to directly communicate with and inform creators of what they like and what they don’t.

“It allows for emerging talents and more niche stories to have direct access to the communities who want to engage with them. There is space for traditional film and television development as well as this more wild west fun chaos that comes along with developing in Web3”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]