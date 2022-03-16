A night after several RAW Superstars found ways to pay homage to the memory of the late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, their counterparts followed suit on NXT 2.0.

During the first segment of the night, The Dirty Dawgs, NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, tried to replicate The Outsiders’ entrance by pointing at each other. Ziggler also did the Razor Ramon strut before The Miz TV segment that kicked off the show.

Ahead of the Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar bout, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams joined the commentary team. As seen below, the duo did its own version of The Outsiders entrance, with Trick doing the signature Scott Hall nWo strut. They also threw up the Too Sweet hand gesture.

Later on the show, Tommaso Ciampa gave his goodbye address to NXT fans, prior to which he stopped and looked at a “Hey Yo! R.I.P. Scott Hall” sign. Ciampa responded by doing his own Scott Hall strut.

Finally, MSK came out wearing nWo shirts as they tried to assure the Creed Brothers that they didn’t attack Roderick Strong backstage on last week’s show. They would also use Hall’s “Hey Yo!” catchphrase.

Some fans believe NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose spray painting the Toxic Attraction logo on Cora Jade’s back was an homage to Hall and nWo.

WWE once again aired a tribute video for Scott Hall, as seen below. Prior to the video, Vic Joseph said, “Scott Hall’s influence on this business will be felt 4 Life!”

Those damm Dirty Dawgs!!!!!!! The NEWWWW NXT Champion is here, @HEELZiggler 👊#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/h2Bchn8p7Y — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 16, 2022

HBK's boys 2 Sweeting tonight on #NXT

RIP Scott Hall pic.twitter.com/fgNBVLEjnf — 👍ClackMan👎 (@ClackOff) March 16, 2022

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

