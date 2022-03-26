If there’s one wrestler Gable Steveson is a fan of, it’s Brock Lesnar. In an interview with The MMA Hour, the Olympic-Gold-Medalist-turned-WWE-star talked about his relationship with Lesnar, and even revealed Brock was one of the first people to call him after he won the NCAA National Championship.

“He was one of the first. Immediately,” Steveson said. “He said ‘great job’ and was congratulating me on my good interview too. He said I had a really good interview, which I was proud to hear. I’m working on just my talking skills and making sure that I can take things off of me and put it on other people. I would hate to go on an ESPN interview or this type of interview and say that, ‘I’m the best. I’m the greatest American heavyweight to ever wrestle.’ I would rather tell you that I would have another person do that instead of me and say that, ‘I love kids that would be better than me. And anybody else who wants to do what I do, they can do better too.'”

Continuing on the subject of Lesnar, Gable Steveson talked about potentially following the same route as Lesnar did when he joined the UFC and MMA years ago. While he didn’t say for sure he’d join the MMA world one day, Steveson didn’t close the door.

“There is a chance I do step into the MMA ring,” Steveson said. “I like to challenge myself in all aspects and the Brock route is what I plan to take right now, and I think just learning from him and learning his steps is gonna help me succeed to the maximum potential. I think there is that chance to step in the octagon and I think I would be really good with the right training and the right support system around me. So I’m just gonna leave that chapter open and maybe we’ll write it, maybe we won’t.”

As for who his dream opponent is, Gable Steveson predictably gave Brock Lesnar as the answer. He believes he and Lesnar could potentially sell even better than the upcoming Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 38.

“A dream matchup that I’ve been wanting for a long time, obviously, Brock Lesnar, you know?” Steveson said. “Brock is Minnesota great. One-time national champ, two-time finalist. He lost to Stephen Neal in, I think, 2000 or something like that. Brock Lesnar is the match I want. And obviously, he probably knows that and he’s getting ready for that too.

“When that time comes, it’s going to be a great time, you know? It’s going to sell bigger than probably him and Roman Reigns. But Brock don’t have two national titles. He don’t have Olympic gold. So my stats right now at his age, if we put him at 21 and me at 21, my stats are maybe just a little better besides him being a physical specimen and being on an NFL team. But, who knows? That time’s gonna come and when that time comes, we gonna welcome him with open arms like everything else.”

You can watch the full interview below.

