WWE Superstar Gable Steveson recently spoke with KTSP about his times backstage with WWE. While he is yet to debut for the company, the amateur wrestling star has appeared behind the scenes. He revealed that Brock Lesnar has been open to talk with during this period.

“There’s been many times where I went to WWE Day 1, and I went to many others,” Steveson said. “I literally just sit back and I’ll talk to Lesnar for 30 minutes and say, ‘hey, what’s this, this, and this?’ He’ll tell me, and I’ll say hi to Vince for a few minutes. I am really just trying to dissect, and so when my time comes it is a hit, and I know what I am doing straight away.”

Gable Steveson also discussed the chances he has been provided when it comes to training at the Performance Center. The Olympic Gold medalist also revealed that he is building his own academy to teach people.

“I have the opportunity to go down to the Performance Center and stay for a day and practice. And my brother is down there too, so I can do down and say, ‘whats up,’ and stuff like that. My site, my building training site is still getting hit here, and it’s about to be up for good. So when that time comes, I am going to try and create a wrestling academy, the Gable Stevenson Academy,” he revealed. “For like kids to come in and practice like our wrestling, then there can be a WWE ring, there can be UFC rings, we are trying to turn it into a big little thing.”

Gable Steveson’s amateur career isn’t over just yet. He is preparing for his final Gopher home match, and he admitted to not thinking about if someone would intentionally try to injure him in a match.

“No, I’ve never thought about that,” he said on if someone will intentionally try hurt him. “I am probably never going to think about it, I hope that day doesn’t come. Because if they came then, they came. But I am going to protect myself at all angles, but I wish that day doesn’t come. I hope nobody comes to go out there and try to do that to me. I mean, that’s right, the only way you’re going to beat me is to try and hurt me.”

