In an appearance on The MMA Hour, WWE’s Gable Steveson was asked about his approach on approving on the microphone.

Steveson revealed he has been watching how people talk, specifically pointing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his promo ability.

“Just been watching how people talk,” Steveson said. “You know, like how Roman Reigns talks on Friday Night Smackdown. He’s so productive. He’s strong with his words and he’s just a one-of-a-kind spokesperson. I look at a lot of interviews online, like how celebrities talk and how they take things off of them and put it on other people to congratulate them while making sure that everyone gets the love put on them too. So it hasn’t been a hard thing, but I think I’ve been doing really good at it.”

Gable Steveson was also asked about whether he preferred to start his WWE career as a good guy or a bad guy, revealing he wanted to start off as a good guy and then turn somewhere down the road.

“Good that goes to bad,” Steveson said. “Yeah, start off good. Make the fans love you and then turn to a bad guy, kind of how Roman Reigns did. Any storyline they give, I’m going to accept and I’m going to put my best foot forward and I’m just — I love to be on camera. I love to do my thing and just bring a variety of who Gable Steveson actually is to the outside world.”

Steveson also took the time to praise WWE manager Paul Heyman. Referring to Heyman as a wizard, Steveson referred to Heyman’s character as “crazy amazing.”

“Heyman, he’s a wizard, you know?” Steveson said. “There were times when he would tell me certain things to spin to make an attraction bigger than it should be. He’s just so smart, and he’s literally a genius at what he does. I mean, if you have seen him on with Brock or Roman Reigns, he’s perfect, like his character is just crazy amazing.”

To quote this article, please credit The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts