Soon to be WWE star and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson joined The MMA Hour on Wednesday to talk about his transition from amateur wrestling to professional wrestling.

While Gable Steveson says he’s done with his old career for the time being, he did note to host Ariel Helwani that he will make the return to Greco-Roman wrestling down the road.

“For now, I’m done,” Steveson said. “For now, I’m gonna focus on WWE, go to WrestleMania, do all those things. But like I said, for now, you know? I know that competitive itch is going to come back and who knows, it may be at the 2024 Olympic tryouts when I show up again. But I do feel like I will put the shoes back on, just not for a little bit.”

Asked what name he would be going by when he makes his WWE debut, Gable Stevenson kept it simple. He revealed he will be going by his real name.

“I’ll be just Gable,” Steveson said. “Gable Steveson.”

This then led to the question of WWE potentially having two talents named Gable on their programming, between Gable Steveson and Chad Gable. Steveson is unsure how that situation will work, though he likes Chad Gable overall.

“We’re gonna have to have a talk with him,” Steveson said. “I mean, I don’t when I’m gonna even talk to him. It could be WrestleMania, it could be somewhere else. I’m just not sure. You can’t (have two Gables). You can’t but right now we do. So there might have to be a little switcharoo. I don’t know, but I love Chad too. He’s a cool dude.”

