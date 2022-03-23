Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson recently spoke to the MMA Hour. After retiring from amateur wrestling, he is now fully focused on his WWE career, and he is getting information from a lot of people.

Steveson is now receiving advice from Paul Heyman, while also having a good rapport with Triple H.

“All the time, yeah,” he said about Heyman. “I’m in contact with all of them. Triple H, Triple H reached out and he sends a lot of love for me. I think Triple H is really high on me, and him and me have a good connection. He’s a great dude. Nick Khan, he’s another executive in WWE. He’s a really good dude too. He reached out. They all show a lot of love and I think that’s really, really cool.”

Gable Steveson’s exact start date is currently unknown. However, it has been rumored that he will be around during WrestleMania 38 weekend, which is something he claimed once again.

“It’ll start the day WrestleMania hits or after that. I mean, I don’t know like, my exact start date is in the middle of April. So they’re letting me finish school. They’re letting me do my thing, and then Monday Night Raws will either come really soon or shortly after that. But I’m planning on getting on TV and getting in the ring on TV really, really soon. Probably the next, after WrestleMania.”

It is believed that Gable Steveson will not follow his brother to NXT. Instead, it is expected that he will be debuting on the main roster, which is something that he stated is the case.

“As of right not I’m not, I believe so,” he said on missing NXT. “I think NXT is a great program. My brother is on NXT so I love to watch it and tune in, and he’s doing a great job down there too. So I think the plan for me was to go to Monday Night Raw and start out there just produce myself and just be myself on TV right there.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the MMA Hour with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts