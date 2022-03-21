It appears Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson will be making his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38.

Soon after becoming a two-time NCAA Wrestling Heavyweight Champion over the weekend, Steveson tweeted “Goodbye Wrestling” to essentially bid farewell to amateur wrestling.

Steveson then posted the following message:

Also, I will be at #WrestleMania.. It’s time!!

However, Steveson would quickly delete the tweet, presumably to keep his WrestleMania debut a surprise. You can see a screengrab of the deleted tweet below.

Steveson was assigned to the RAW brand during last October’s WWE Draft. He signed a multi-year deal with WWE last September as part of the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. His contract officially begins once he graduates from the University of Minnesota in May.

Last October, The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had a big WrestleMania 38 debut planned for Steveson. The report added that WWE had plans to set up a remote training facility for Steveson near the University of Minnesota campus, where the wrestler would work with WWE coaches to learn the WWE style of in-ring action. It’s unknown if Steveson had been training for his WWE debut during his final year in college.

Gable Steveson will end his amateur wrestling career with an 85-2 record.

Dear Wrestling, Thank you. ❤️ — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) March 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]