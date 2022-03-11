On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim opened up about the progression of women’s wrestling over the last five years, across the board.

“I’m really happy. I feel like it took a while, you know, from the time of – I can’t remember when I was begging, around 2005, maybe around there, 2006,” Gail said.”Now I feel like – we just had four women’s matches on our pay-per-view this past week, and I feel like even WWE and AEW are stepping it up a little bit.”

Gail hopes that someday women will be paid equally, and feels that should be the next evolution for women’s wrestling around the world.

“I think it’s going in the right direction. The next thing is all equal pay. That’s, for me, you know, because that was something that for me personally that I kind of struggled with. I’ve talked to Bubba about it, who has tried to talk me off the ledge a couple of times and made me feel better about the situation, but those are things that I would like to see happen in the future. And that’s kind of a taboo subject anyway because we don’t talk amongst ourselves about money and pay too much, but I would like to see that.”

The former WWE Women’s Champion believes that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will likely be making a lot more money than Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, despite both being scheduled to be WrestleMania‘s main events. Bully Ray explained that it’s likely not going to be equal due to different contract structures, which will also include things such as WrestleMania bonuses.

“I can possibly, in my gut, see Roman and Brock getting much more,” Gail Kim explains. “Maybe double, if not more.”

