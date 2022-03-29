During an AdFreeShows.com Exclusive Monday Mailbag with Gerald Briscoe, the former WWE employee spoke about the latest rumors regarding Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE. Gerald Brisco also spoke about why he’s excited for Cody and believes him coming to WWE can also be looked at as him coming back home to the company he belongs in.

“Damn right I do,” Brisco said. “Wouldn’t that be great? That’s great, I like that. Why not Cody? Go for it, if you got them, go for it. Polka dots? Wear them. I think it’s fantastic [that he’s coming back], I think that’s probably where he belongs and I think that’s where he felt he belongs.

“The other organization is a great organization, I think Tony [Khan] has done one heck of a job so far. I don’t agree with a lot of the stuff but I don’t agree with a lot of the stuff that is going on on the other side either. But yeah, I’m happy for Cody, that’s where he wants to be, that’s home and everybody wants to go home. So congratulations.”

Former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne debuted on SmackDown several weeks ago with a new name and aligned himself with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as Butch. Having worked behind the scenes with WWE across many decades, Brisco spoke about why WWE decides to change the name of certain talents and also spoke about conversations he’s had with Elias about his name being constantly changed.

“I think it’s weird but there’s probably a reason for it,” Brisco said. “I’m not defending anybody but they just don’t do random things, everything they do is well thought out and a reason for everything. I don’t know if there was an issue with the name or what but I understand the whole concept of owning the name. Kurt Angle, a lot of these guys would use their own name and sign the paper.

“They don’t need to be some hokey name every time. Especially Gable Steveson, I’m sure he’s going to be Gable Steveson. I’m an NXT fan and it doesn’t matter what your name is, it matters how you perform inside that ring. Take whatever name.

“I told that guitar player [Elias] when he was down here, he was going through the name game and he’d get a name change every week and he came to me saying ‘Mr.Briscoe…’ I said ‘they’re changing your name because they’re trying to find something for you. So look at it that way, they aren’t changing your name because they don’t like you. You wouldn’t be working and they wouldn’t be putting in the concentration on coming up with a name or gimmick for you. Your name will probably be 10 other things before they’re done with you.’

“I read somewhere that they’re getting ready to change his name again, guys an outstanding talent and they want to find that niche for him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Monday Mailbag with Gerald Brisco with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]