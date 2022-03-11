WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg and former WWE Champion Big E appeared on the First We Feast YouTube channel this week promoting WWE 2K22 by taking on the popular Hot Ones’ Truth Or Dab challenge.

During the interview, Goldberg revealed which championship win was his personal favorite.

“I would have to say the Universal Champion. I think it has a lot to do with my son being in attendance,” he stated. “To have my family there, it meant everything in the world to me.”

It is well known that Big E would like to have a match with Goldberg one day. The New Day star has publicly stated that various times and they played on that during the show. The two men took a spicy wing each and had a faceoff, teasing a match while they chowed down on their wing.

Big E started it out saying, “Well Bill, there was a time where I looked up to you,” but Goldberg quickly shut him off by claiming, “You still freaking look up to me.”

Big E then responded to the comment, “That’s a height joke, I’ve had many short jokes all my life, that’s not new to me.”

Goldberg then gave Big E a strict warning, “my thing is, just be careful what you wish for.”

Big E cut him off by claiming, “I’m in my physical prime.”

But that wasn’t something that phased Goldberg, “And at 55 years old I can still put you down. Because my physical prime is 90 percent better than 100 percent of everyone else.”

This then led to a tease for the video game, showcasing them wrestling, as well as a create-a-wrestler version of show host Sean Evans.

At the end of the video, Goldberg began feeling the heat from the wings. This led to the Hall Of Famer making a joke about how much he sweats within wrestling.

“I am feeling it,” he said about the spice. “Look at me, I sweat standing in the back. And everyone makes fun of me as I am walking to the ring because I am in a full sweat. People don’t understand that I pour a full bottle of water on my head. This is not water.”

