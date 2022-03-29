During the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Heath, fka WWE Superstar Heath Slater, appeared as a guest and spoke about his run against the legends on RAW.

He admitted to being confused when he first saw Vader as his opponent but soon after realized their was an opportunity.

“It was one of those childhood dreams come true,” he said. “That’s a 100 percent fact that I tell everyone. Just because I remember being that kid on the guardrail watching these guys, every one of them. Everyone that I worked with, I watched live as a kid. I still remember showing up at RAW and looking at the card, ‘Heath Slater vs. Vader.’

“At first, I was just confused, I was like, ‘are y’all just having someone dressed up to kick my ass, what’s going on?’ They were just like, ‘no, it’s really Vader, you’re working Vader.’ That’s when they explained to me that each week leading up to RAW 1000, they were going to have a legend come in. I was like, ‘well, am I going to get to face them all?’ They were like, ‘no, no. We’re going to have whoever else face this guy,’ and I am like, ‘no, no your not. This is my spot here. I want to be Mr. Anti-Legend.’”

Heath Slater ended up having to go and talk with Vince McMahon about the idea. The WWE Chairman was happy Heath was willing to do it, and that led to him getting the opportunity each week.

“Ace was there, and Ace was like, ‘really? Let’s go to Vince, see what Vince would like.’ I go straight there and I tell him what I told them,” he said. “And Vince was like, ‘you’re willing to do that?’ And I’m like, ‘hell yeah, I am willing to do that. Just give me a two-minute promo, put something over, have them come whoop my ass, I am good.’ So, he went with it. It was like, ‘holy crap, who am I going to face?’ But they never would tell me. So, each week was a surprise for me too.”

When Heath got the chance to face Vader, the two men went through the match preparation. This led to the future Hall Of Famer claiming he could still do a moonsault. However, they ultimately settled on the Vader Bomb.

“I remember being there with Vader, he was so kind, very nice gentleman, very nice to me. I don’t know about ‘91 Vader, but I know that he was more of a gentle soul when I got to face him. He was very nice,” Heath added. “But what really blew my mind, was we were talking about the match, and I’m like, ‘bro, whatever you want to do, I don’t care. Let’s just have fun.’

“But then at the end, Rotunda was like, ‘so the finish, do you just want to do your Vader Bomb or do you want to do your powerbomb?’ Vader literally looked at Rotunda and was like, ‘I think I can do the moonsault.’ Brother, I did one of these shaking of the heads, like, no. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I know he nails it and he can do it, but this is 2014.”

Heath also recalled his interactions with two other legends including getting busted open by Cyndi Lauper, while he also ended up hugging an emotional Roddy Piper.

“It was a privilege for me working all of them. It was literally Vader, Sid Vicious, I had his first match after he broke his leg, what the hell. Rikishi, Animal, Cyndi Lauper busted the record over my head, and then she felt bad. Because the sugar glass cut me, so she signed the record for me and gave it to me. Piper, sweetheart, we all know him like that,” he said. “He literally gave me about five hugs and kisses that night. He just thanked me, and I was like, ‘brother, this is the biggest pleasure for me, you don’t understand. Thank you for letting me do this.’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]