Deonna Purrazzo will host another Champ Champ Challenge at Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches event, putting her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title on the line.

Impact announced today that Purrazzo will host another Champ Champ Challenge at WrestleCon that Friday night. Since winning the ROH title from Rok-C back in January, Purrazzo has wins over Santana Garrett, Miranda Alize, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green, which came at Sacrifice this past Saturday.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place on Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X Match

Participants TBA

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

