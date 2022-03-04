AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill sat down with SHAK Wrestling to promote AEW Revolution this weekend, where she will defend the TBS Title against Tay Conti.

Jade Cargill was asked what stable in AEW she would join if she absolutely had to, and she chose The Pinnacle.

“Because they’re better than everybody else and we know it, I would probably want to join MJF’s faction (The Pinnacle),” Cargil said. “I think I would bring some eyes to the world. They already have enough, like, he brings enough to the mic, first off, but I could help with the women demo, I’m sure.”

Jade Cargill also detailed how she was paired up with her current manager, “Smart” Mark Sterling. According to Cargill, the idea was actually first proposed by MJF, and AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan was subsequently receptive to the idea.

“MJF is actually the one that brought the relationship forth and Tony, TK, was like ‘yeah, I like this. Let’s do it,'” Cargill said. “At first, it took us a moment to figure out like the mesh between us, but this man studies his craft like no other. He has watched wrestling his entire life. So he’s very honest with me too. And he’s one that sits with me and talks with me and he doesn’t play the BS either.

“Because at the end of the day, we’re a brand. So Mark is on it. If A doesn’t work, he has B, C, D, E, F. Like, he studies wrestling in general. He studies his look, he studies his presence. He, I would say, is very underrated when it comes to wrestling and what he can do. Because the man can work. He can work. He can talk. Mark is a great person.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]