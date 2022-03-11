It has been nearly thirteen years since the highly acclaimed feud between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk concluded on the August 28 episode of WWE Smackdown.

Now, both men find themselves in AEW and Hardy wouldn’t mind revisiting their issue. During a virtual Signed By Superstars meeting, Hardy talked about how excited he is for potentially crossing paths with Punk again due to their history.

“Very excited, for sure,” Hardy said. “There’s so much history there, you know?”

Hardy is also reunited with The Young Bucks, with who he and his brother Matt Hardy feuded with prior to The Hardy Boyz joining WWE again in 2016. Jeff was asked if he was looking forward to wrestling the Bucks again, and what type of match he seems them working.

“Oh for sure,” Hardy said. “Cinematically, too sweet or delete. Hopefully.”

During his latest run with WWE, Jeff Hardy had several notable, and controversial matches with Killer Kross on WWE’s RAW brand. While the booking of those matches was questioned, what can’t be questioned is Hardy’s respect for Kross, which he put forth when asked about him.

“Amazing human being and killer performer,” Hardy said. “You know, great guy, yeah.”

Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt has since taken to his podcast since the two reunited on AEW TV. Stating he is ready for the iconic tag team to cement their legacy, while also teasing their goal is to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships.

“It means that it is time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time,” Matt stated. “There’s one last major title that we need to win, and that is the AEW World Tag Team Title.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Signed By Superstars and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]