Jimmy Wang Yang, also known as Akio during his run with WWE, will now be a part of the GCW event Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

To reveal the former WWE cruiserweight as part of the show’s lineup, Janela tweeted out, “WILL JIMMY YANG WANG SURVIVE THE GREATEST CLUSTERF*CK? @GCWrestling_”

He later pointed out his error when writing out Jimmy’s name and wrote, “Jimmy wang Yang*** Sorry Jimmy”

“Spring Break 6” is set for March 31 and April 2 at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Matches for the GCW: The Collective event include AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. AJ Gray, Joey Janela vs. WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac, and GCW Ultraviolent Champion Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch.

Other events that are part of GCW: The Collective include Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha, and For The Culture

The event will air live on FITE TV.

You can see the announcement below:

