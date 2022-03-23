Former WCW stars JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan faced off in a new kind of match up recently; a TV court battle.

The former Four Horsemen manager and the long-ago leader of the Dungeon of Doom were recently seen on an episode of Steve Harvey’s Court, where they argued over, of all things, boat payments.

According to both JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan, the dispute arose over Dillon once loaning Sullivan money so The Taskmaster could buy a $7,500 boat. Kevin Sullivan ultimately never paid Dillon back, arguing the agreement was never in writing and there was never a specified time for the payment to occur. As such, the court of the former Showtime at the Apollo host was the only place things could be settled.

Ultimately, Harvey ruled in favor of JJ Dillon, meaning Kevin Sullivan would be forced to pay the $7,500 he owed. In the end, however, Harvey decided the court would pay Dillon back the money instead, due to the comedian’s own love for pro wrestling.

This is the highest-profile appearance for JJ Dillon since he appeared on AEW Dynamite just over a year ago. He appeared on the March 3 episode of the program, serving as the manager for FTR and Tully Blanchard, Dillon’s former Four Horsemen client, as they defeat Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt of the Jurassic Express. Dillon also had a brief interaction with former WCW announcer turned AEW announcer Tony Schiavone during the show.

As for Kevin Sullivan, the Taskmaster has continued to be involved in wrestling as a manager and commentator. His last match was in 2019 when he wrestled current AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. to a no contest in Canadian promotion ECCW.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

