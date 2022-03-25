Keith Lee was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted where he revealed an old interaction he had with Jim Ross. The commentator provided some advice to him during his third failed WWE tryout. something that meant a lot to him personally at the time.

“Jim Ross pulled me aside,” he said. “I don’t know if he knew what the situation was with the decision right away or what have you. But he pulled me aside and basically told me, ‘Hey, regardless of what their decision is, I want you to know that I believe you are a million-dollar talent.’

“That is something that touched me very deep, and meant a lot to me coming from someone like him. Because as I’m sure you two know, the man is a straight shooter. It was something I very much appreciated coming from him.”

That isn’t the only time that an experienced name from the wrestling world has imparted some wisdom upon Keith Lee. The Limitless One revealed the best advice he has ever been given. That came from the future Hall Of Famer, The Undertaker.

“I am going to take something that I learned from somebody else. That is a man named Undertaker,” Keith said. “He told me, years, and years, and years ago. ‘In this life, whatever it is I choose to do, I need to make sure that it means something. Don’t do anything for nothing, always make it mean something.’

“That is something that I have applied, especially wrestling in the indies. Any match that I’ve had, I’ve tried to make it sure that match meant something special.”

