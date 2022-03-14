Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel where he weighed in on the upcoming Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar match. The two men will compete in the main event of night two at WrestleMania 38 in a winner takes all match with both the Universal and WWE Titles on the line.

Of course, The Undertaker has a lot of experience with both men, having competed against Roman and Brock at WrestleMania in the past. They are the only two wrestlers to have gained victories over him at The Grandest Stage Of Them All and he spoke about Lesnar’s work.

“Brock has just a completely different aura to him than most talent. Something that I think has to do with his crossover to MMA, and then back into the wrestling world. But you know with Brock that you’re about to be in a really physical match. He was able to do things to me physically that most guys haven’t been able to do. He’s just that strong of a guy, and has that different kind of presence.”

Undertaker then spoke in detail about Roman Reigns. He admitted that Reigns brings explosive athletic ability inside the ring and then praised the Tribal Chief for his lengthy run as Universal Champion.

“Roman, he exudes such confidence. When I wrestled Roman, he was on the rise, he was still ascending to where he is now. A much calmer demeanor, but still just tons of energy, tons of charisma. Other than the L’s I took, I really enjoyed working with him,” Undertaker claimed. “It’s really entertaining to see guys that size be able to move the way they can and be able to do the things that they can. Physical, brutal, especially on Brock’s end. Roman, much more calculated, but again, explosive athleticism, really athletic big man.

“To have the title that long, it means you’re putting asses in seats, which is priority one. It’s a testament to his presentation of what he’s doing that it’s working, because if it wasn’t that title reign wouldn’t be nearly as long as it has been. I am really proud of Roman for the work that he’s put in, it’s been a testament to his passion for this business and his desire.”

Right now, fans are seeing a new side of Brock Lesnar, with his happy-go-lucky cowboy character. The Undertaker believes that to get that side of the Beast, it means that he is having fun with his work.

“From a personal aspect of happy Brock, it’s cool to see that he’s having fun,” he said. “To get that much personality out of Brock, you can tell that he’s having fun with what he’s doing. But that ding-ding-ding, Brock is Brock and someone’s going to get suplexed. You can count on the sun rising and the sun setting, and you can count on Brock suplexing somebody, really rough.”

The Undertaker then gave his official prediction for that match. “It’s a good question, and it’s hard to call. I’m going to go out on a limb, I say Roman, that possibly would be an upset,” he said.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE’s YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

