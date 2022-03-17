As seen in the brief clip below, a segment on tonight’s AEW Dynamite teased a possible gimmick change for “The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien”, Kris Statlander. Crowd voices could be heard chanting “Statlander! Statlander” over and over as she removed her colored contact and started cleaning off her makeup.

Statlander returned from a knee injury in March of 2021, aligning with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends when upon her return to AEW. She has competed for the AEW Women’s Championship on multiple occasions, the most recent being All Out 2021, but has been unable to capture the gold.

At AEW’s most recent pay-per-view, Revolution, Kris Statlander faced Leyla Hirsch during the buy-in pre-show. She, unfortunately, suffered a defeat on that occasion as well, possibly inspiring this new character direction.

