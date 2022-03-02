A WWE corporate executive with ties to former wrestler and WWE executive, Triple H, is leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Lissette Pineda was recently let go from WWE, only two years after joining the promotion as its Manager of Global Talent Strategy and Development in January of 2020.

Pineda’s position led to her working closely with Triple H, whose official corporate role in WWE is the Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Talent Development with sources going so far to describe Pineda as Triple H’s top executive assistant to PWInsider. They also noted that Pineda’s role had become limited following Triple H’s absence and that it was felt it was only a matter of time before she was let go.

Pineda’s departure has led to many questions regarding Triple H’s future with the WWE. The 14 time World Champion and former head of the NXT brand has not returned to work full time since he underwent a procedure for a major cardiac event back in September of 2021; the event was later described as “very, very serious” by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

Triple H has since been spotted touring the construction site of WWE’s new headquarters in November and was even mentioned (by his real last name) by AEW star Eddie Kingston on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. That said, he was reportedly not expected to return to his duties any time soon back in January, and according to PWInsider, Pineda’s exit has some wondering if “The Game” will ever resume his old positions with WWE.

Shawn Michaels has been in charge of NXT, now NXT 2.0, in his absence.

It should be noted in WWE’s latest 14a SEC filing that Triple H’s talent contract with WWE is set to expire on March 30, though his contract will automatically renew unless either he or WWE give 90 days notice. There has been no indication any notice was given.

