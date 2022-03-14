Of all the major news coming out of March so far in the wrestling business, Tony Khan buying ROH has to be near the top of that list.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about the significance of Tony Khan purchasing the rights to ROH’s library and intellectual property. Having wrestled several matches in Ring of Honor, Hardy revealed the first thing Tony said to him once he found out the news, and why he believes AEW will use the brand as a developmental show.

“Almost nothing shocks me in this day and age, but it was pretty epic that Tony Khan bought this,” Hardy said. “The first thing that he said was, ‘I got all your footage from ROH!’ Total Tony Khan mind. But it’s cool and once again, it will ensure that the Ring of Honor footage, which they did a lot of trailblazing stuff themselves, it’s going to stay alive, and be circulated, and live on forever.

“I would almost guess Ring of Honor will be like a developmental for AEW, and I feel like ROH will be our NXT in their old system. I think they’ll have guys that can go over there exclusively and pull guys up, and also just have the two brands like that. If you do it the right way, you can have someone on one brand for a long time, then once their programs are played out, you can switch them to the other brand. It helps keep acts fresh.”

Also on the show, Matt Hardy spoke about the debut of his brother Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite this week, who helped Matt fend off Andrade, Private Party, and the other members of Matt’s former stable, the HFO. Matt stated that Jeff coming to AEW is great because this is about cementing the Hardy Boyz legacy as the greatest tag team in all of time and space, and that they have their sights set on the only major title they’ve never held — that being the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Setting the stage for his final run in wrestling with his brother in AEW, Matt Hardy spoke about what he’d like to do after he decides to hang it up. The 47-year-old spoke about coaching talent and why he’d love to use that as a way to still be involved in the wrestling business.

“Definitely, I think I’m going to do that in the future without a doubt,” Hardy said. “That way I can still be involved and it feels like you still have an active part in pro wrestling even if you physically can’t wrestle that much anymore.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]