AEW superstar Matt Hardy looks to be considering a change of direction for his “Big Money Matt” Character. As seen below, Hardy took to social media earlier today and pointed out how he lost his way guiding the youth of the company.

“I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me,” Matt explained. “I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.”

It’s interesting this is occurring on the same day Jeff Hardy, his brother, might be joining Matt Hardy in AEW. Jeff is reportedly scheduled to be at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL tonight, the site of Dynamite, but it was still being determined if he will actually appear on the show.

The former Team Xtreme is set to reunite for another run as a tag team that begins Saturday at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, MA. The Hardy Boys will face the winners of a tag team match between The SAT and The Briscoes earlier in the night.

WWE released Hardy in early December after he reportedly turned down an offer to go to rehab from the company. This came after an incident at the December 4 WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where Hardy became sluggish as the six-man main event went on, tagged out, and disappeared through the crowd. He was pulled from the road after that incident and then released. Matt Hardy later stated that he didn’t feel like Jeff needed rehab at that point and that he was in a good place in his life.

In the weeks that followed, it was reported that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis called Hardy to talk about possibly bringing him back, and offered to put him into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class. Hardy reportedly turned the offer down and asked for his drug test results from when he was released in December because he knew he wasn’t going to test positive for any recreational drugs. It took Hardy and his wife Beth six weeks to get the results back, but when they did, Jeff indeed had passed his drug test and breathalyzer.

Hardy has been working his “Hardy Family Office” gimmick in AEW since late 2021, managing stars like Private Party, Butcher & Blade, Andrade “El Idolo”, and others. He teamed with Isiah Kassidy and Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort against Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a tornado trios match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution.

