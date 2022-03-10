Reacting to a photo of Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite, Matt Hardy has emphasized that the Hardy Boyz “need each other more than people understand.”

As seen below, Hardy reacted to a photo of the brothers embracing for a hug.

The emotion is real. We need each other more than people understand. #AEWDynamite

Hardy has stated several times recently that The Hardy Boyz plan to have one last run as a tag team.

“Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers,” Hardy told Bleacher Report last month. “We’re getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I’m really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It’s going to be a great, great year and we’re very much excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare.

“We’ve gone long enough without teaming that there’s all these fresh matchups out there and there’s so many great tag teams in the world,” he continued. “The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that’d be very cool, too.”

The Hardyz haven’t tagged together since the April 19, 2019 episode of SmackDown, where they would beat The Usos for SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They were forced to vacate the titles after Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury. As noted earlier, the brothers have been announced for several upcoming indie shows.

