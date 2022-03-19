As seen below, while he was thanking people for showing him love on his birthday, AEW star Matt Sydal revealed that he’s been recovering from a dislocated knee.

“Thanks for the birthday love. A brief update: I dislocated my knee a few weeks back which is why I haven’t been active in AEW. In good news, there were no tears in my acl or pcl. Gonna do some meditating then BRB better than ever.”

Sydal’s last recorded match took place on AEW Dark: Elevation on February 16, 2022. He teamed with Brock Anderson, Frankie Kazarian, Jay Lethal, and Lee Johnson to defeat Cezar Bononi, J.D. Drake, Luther, Serpentico, and Peter Avalon in a 10-man tag match.

Prior to signing with AEW, Sydal competed in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, ROH, NJPW, and WWE.

During his career, he’s held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, and the Impact X Division Championship.

Thanks for the birthday love. 👁👁👁

