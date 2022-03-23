Boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson had a bit of a scare this past week while attending a comedy club in Hollywood, California.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world was enjoying his evening with a few friends when a man loudly approached him and later pulled out a gun, according to TMZ.

The situation began when the man approached Mike Tyson, disrupting the ongoing comedy set to seemingly challenge Tyson to a fight. Eyewitnesses say that Tyson played the situation coolly and it was ultimately the host of the evening’s show that demanded the man leave. This then prompted the man to pull out and cock a gun, while threatening to shoot the host.

The potential assailant never ended up firing the gun and was said to have almost instantly regretted even drawing it. He would apologize to Mike Tyson, still keeping his cool, and asked Tyson not to call the police.

In a bizarre ending, the two ultimately embraced and the man left the club. Other patrons would slowly trickle out afterward, seemingly scared that the man had stuck around. Ultimately there was no incident and Tyson never did call the police.

Tyson was last in the wrestling news last year when he appeared on two episodes of AEW Dynamite, siding with former enemy Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle in their feud with the Pinnacle. Tyson’s last appearance saw him serve as the special enforcer for a match between Jericho and Dax Harwood.

